Four Vigo County middle school students were among the top 20 finishers in the 2022 Indiana MATHCOUNTS competition, an event that brought 115 of the state's top sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade math problem solvers to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Saturday.
Honey Creek Middle School had three eighth graders within the top 17: Ethan He, eighth; Sai Boda, 16th; and Jeffrey Chen, 17th.
Saint Patrick School eighth grader Christopher Park was 20th.
Being in the top 20 meant that these four students each earned a $500 discount off the cost of attending up to three of Rose-Hulman's summer pre-college programs.
Other Wabash Valley schools having students participating this year were North Clay, Otter Creek, Sarah Scott, West Vigo, and Woodrow Wilson.
Students competed in three rounds of competition, which tested individual and team-working skills.
They concluded the day by competing in the high-pressure, game show-style Countdown Round in Rose-Hulman's Hatfield Hall Theater. Boda proceeded to win the Countdown Round, while Chen was second.
Sponsored by the Indiana Society of Professional Engineers, the Indiana MATHCOUNTS competition promotes mathematics development among Indiana youths. MATHCOUNTS was developed to improve math literacy in middle schools, and to make parents, educators and the public aware of career opportunities in mathematics.
Students having the four best scores will represent Indiana at the national MATHCOUNTS competition May 7-10 in Washington, D.C. They were, in order of finish: Edward Chen, Carmel Middle School; Elaine Zeng, West Lafayette Junior Senior High School; Kaitlyn Park, Indianapolis' Sycamore School; and Jennifer Hu, Sycamore School.
