Five students from Vigo County are among 400 statewide awarded Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarships, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Recipients will receive $10,000 annually (up to $40,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
Vigo County recipients are Kolar Schodlatz, Terre Haute North Vigo; Maxine Bough, North Vigo; Trista Freeman, North Vigo; Rachel Gormong, South Vigo; Ellaina Davis, West Vigo.
Students must either be a current high school senior or current college student in Indiana to apply.
The number of scholarships, awarded by the Commission, expanded significantly this year due to recent legislation authored by State Rep. Bob Behning with bipartisan support from the 2023 Indiana General Assembly.
Scholarships are awarded through a competitive process based on academic achievement and additional factors.
A total of 598 students applied for 2023-24.
Also, 75% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify, students had to either graduate in the top 20% of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
Other area recipients included:
Clay County: Hope May, Clay City Jr-Sr High School; Halle Miller, Northview High School; Rylie Vitz, Northview High School; Simon Harmon, Northview High School; Sydney Bays, Northview High School.
Parke County: Ashlyn Hybarger, Parke Heritage High School, and Ella Harper, Riverton Parke Jr-Sr High School.
Sullivan: Margaret Mccammon, Sullivan High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.