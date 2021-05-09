Wabash Valley Run for the Fallen will take place later this month.
On May 25, at 4:30 p.m., volunteers will place 7,000 American flags around the one-mile trail at the ISU football stadium.
Run for the Fallen honors the American military members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since operations began there in 2001.
Large banners with the names also will be displayed.
For one week, people are encouraged to walk, run or bicycle the trail and pay tribute to those military members who lost their lives.
For those who volunteer May 25, masks are encouraged and gloves are helpful. Organizers also need volunteers to help retrieve the flags on June 1, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Olivia Goulding is the event director for Wabash Valley Run For The Fallen.
