Wabash Valley Road Runners will host a race to remember those who lost their life in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
The 9/11 Patriot Day Races consists of three separate races on Sept. 11. There will be a 9.11-mile race and a 9.11K race to remember the attack that took place on 9/11/2001, and a 2.977-mile race to honor the 2977 fire fighters, police, emergency personal and civilians who lost their life that day.
Races start at 8 a.m. and a moment of silence will be observed at 7:55 a.m. The races will start at The Meadows shopping center and go east on Ohio Boulevard to Deming Park. Runners and walkers will make their way through Deming Park and return The Meadows. The 9.11K and 9.11-mile race will be two and three laps, respectively. Course maps can be found on the event webpage.
The start/finish line will be on the front (west side) of The Meadows. All race participants must park on the back side (east side) of the shopping center. For easiest parking, enter off Poplar Street as the majority of Ohio will be shut down for the race.
Individuals can register on the Wabash Valley Road Runners’ website. Price range is $20 to $30. All participants will receive a Patriot Day Race T-shirt and finisher medal. Age group awards will be given.
The Patriot Day Races is sponsored by Athletico Physical Therapy, Riddell National Bank, Morris Trucking, Pacesetter Sports, Pizza Hut, B&B Foods, Chick-fil-A of Terre Haute, Gibson Realty-Scott Rhodes, DLC Media, Rite Way Auto, Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Graphic FX, Timing MD, and Terre Haute Fire, Police and Street departments.
For more information on Wabash Valley Road Runners go to www.wvrr.org.
