Wabash Valley Road Runners will host its annual Swamp Stomp race presented by Morris Trucking on April 17 at Hawthorn Park.
The event includes a 5-mile run, 4-mile walk, and a 1-mile fun run. The 1-mile race begins at 9:45 a.m. and the 5-mile run and 4-mile walk begin about 10 a.m. This is the 25th year of the Swamp Stomp.
To stay in compliance with COVID-19 measures, there will be no food served after the race. Participants and spectators are required to wear a mask unless actively participating in the race. There will be no race day registration. There will not be a large awards ceremony, but awards will be given out as participants finish.
The race itself is run on the trails of Hawthorn Park. The course is always well marked with plenty of course volunteers.
Individuals can pre-register on the Wabash Valley Road Runners’ website, wvrr.org. The prices range is $15 for the one-mile, and $20 for the 5-mile run and 4-mile walk. All participants will receive a Swamp Stomp technical T-shirt. Pre-registration is available until April 14.
The Swamp Stomp is sponsored by Morris Trucking, Gibson Realty – Scott Rhodes, Rite Way Auto, Terre Haute Conventions and Visitors Bureau, DLC Media, Athletico, Pacesetter Sports, B&B Foods, Graphic FX, AP Machine, Abel, Williams, Reed LLC – Attorneys at Law, Timing MD, and Vigo County Parks & Recreation.
For more information go to www.wvrr.org/swamp-stomp/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.