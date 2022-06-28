Wabash Valley Road Runners will host its annual The Mile race, presented by Pacesetter Sports, at 8:15 a.m. Monday. The race starts one mile north of the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium, on Brown Boulevard, and finishes by the stadium grounds. This patriotic event is in its 41st year.
Proceeds from the event fund the Wabash Valley Road Runners “Lace It Up! Kids Running Program,” a free summer running program for more than 300 Wabash Valley children, ages 4 through 13, the organization said in a press release. The Wabash Valley Road Runners was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Road Runners Club of America for its 2022 program. The program has been in existence for more than 20 years.
The Mile is sponsored by: Pacesetter Sports, Morris Trucking, Athletico, Riddell National Bank, B&B Foods, Chick-fil-A of Terre Haute, Gibson Realty – Scott Rhodes, Murphy Urban & Associates — Laura Fredendall, PsyD, DLC Media, Mullican Law, Epic Insurance, A1 Sanitation, Ryan Luce, State Farm Insurance, Terre Haute Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Vigo County Parks & Recreation, Graphic FX, Timing MD, Terre Haute Fire Department, and Terre Haute Parks & Recreation.
For more information and to register, go to https://www.wvrr.org/the-mile.
