Wabash Valley Road Runners has announced the winners of its 2021 scholarship competition.
Ian Gadberry of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Ben Ross of Marshall High School each received $1,000 scholarships that will be used to support the pursuit of their college education. Ian has indicated he will attend Indiana State University and Ben will attend Butler University in the fall.
Wabash Valley Road Runners awards two scholarships each year to outstanding student athletes from the Wabash Valley. Applicants are evaluated based on their academic and athletic accomplishments as well as the contributions they make to their schools and communities.
High school applicants must be an active member of their high school cross country or track team participating in running events in their senior year and at least one other year or active members of a running club.
For additional details on the scholarship program consult the club’s website at http://www.wvrr.org/.
Wabash Valley Road Runners is a running and walking community club based in Terre Haute. It hosts events, races, training, and joins with the community dedicated to running/walking advocacy in the area. It is dedicated to helping motivate and support the local running/walking community to promote a healthy and better life.
