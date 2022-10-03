The Great American Relay will make its way to Terre Haute on Oct. 5. The Great American Relay is a 36-day cross country running relay from Santa Monica, California, to the World Trade Center in New York City.
The route is divided into 668 stages, each starting and ending at a local fire station, according to a press release. The relay goes through 17 states and Washington D.C. It began Sept. 10 to observe the 21-year anniversary of 9/11.
Each stage has one lead runner and up to ten support runners. The lead runner carries a baton and hands it off to the lead runner at the next stage. The Terre Haute stages and names of the Wabash Valley community members running the stages are listed here, with start times approximately based on runners’ pace.
- 6 a.m. — Illinois/Indiana State Line to Sugar Creek Fire Department (5 miles), Don Dodson
- 6:50 a.m. — Sugar Creek Fire Department to Terre Haute Station (2.3 miles), Mike Morris
- 7:13 a.m. — Terre Haute Station to Terre Haute Station 3 (1.3 miles), Brad Cress
- 7:32 a.m. — Terre Haute Station 3 to Terre Haute Station 2 (1.7 miles), Kari Kelsey
- 7:49 a.m. — Terre Haute Station 2 to Terre Haute Station 6 (1.9 miles), Dave Williams
- 8:08 a.m. — Terre Haute Station 6 to Terre Haute Station 8 (2.3 miles), Danielle Jena
- 8:31 a.m. — Terre Haute Station 8 to Seelyville Fire Department (5.5 miles), Hannah Taylor, Samantha Brown, Leah Singer
- 9:26 a.m. — Seelyville Fire Department to Posy Township Volunteer Fire Department (5.4 miles), Stacey Souder
Registration proceeds support The Green Beret Foundation, Firefighter 5 Foundation and the Concerns of Police Survivors. Stages can be dedicated to a loved one that is a first responder or veteran.
For more information, go to www.GreatAmericanRelay.com.
