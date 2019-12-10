Revealing his legislative and administrative agenda for 2020 during an event Tuesday in Terre Haute, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb touched on issues from roads, parks and education to the economy and public health, a topic that caught the ear of two city hospital executives.
Holcomb said he wants the state to be as transparent as possible for health care pricing.
“We will roll out an all-payer claims database so folks know what the options are and know what the costs are,” Holcomb said.
“And in addition to that, we will eliminate the surprise bills that many people attribute to the hardship of, ‘Well I just didn’t know,’” the governor said.
“Going forward, there will have to be a good faith effort two to five days before any [medical] procedure is conducted to give an estimate on what the procedure will cost,” he said.
The governor said he is supporting such legislation in the upcoming short session of the Indiana General Assembly, acknowledging the idea is not new, as other states have made such changes, but Indiana “needs to catch up on this front.”
“We are excited about the governor’s plan, both for surprise billing that patients are not put in the middle of [insurance] payers and plans, so it is straight forward, but also for price transparency that patients and their families know what it costs for healthcare,” said Steve Holman, president and chief executive officer of Union Health System.
“We are 100 percent behind this,” Holman said, “and I think it will make positive changes for Hoosiers. There are 13 14 other states that already have this.”
Nathan Vooys, chief executive officer of Terre Haute Regional Hospital, said “one thing we would advocate for is that a bargaining arrangement is preserved so that hospitals, third-party providers and insurance companies all can be at the same table and in good faith negotiate rates,” he said.
“We think that is a very important but, [we] absolutely are completely committed making sure patients feel comfortable about the health care they are being provided as well as the costs of that,” Vooys said.
“It is a big debate, a complicated issue, but we are at the table and understand change is coming, but we want it to be in the right way for sure,” Vooys said. “We think there are good ways to get those things accomplished and ultimately benefit patients in the long run and that is what we are committed to doing.”
Holcomb, along with Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and more than 30 members of the governor’s cabinet took part in the statewide announcement as the governor spoke to members of the host Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. The event was held before more than 250 people in a large garage at Vectren, across from the Vigo County Annex in Terre Haute.
Tourism, baseball
Susan Turner, executive director of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, said she was excited about the governor’s 2020 agenda, especially with the July 1, 2020, startup of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation in conjunction with the state’s Office of Tourism Development.
“Having a more concerted effort to have a stronger tourism department is huge for us,” Turner said. “The state has been reaching out to this region with listening sessions earlier this fall and I just filled out a survey yesterday for the state on how can be partner better in the future to help drive tourism to the state and specifically to our region.”
Bruce Rosselli, part owner of REX Baseball and its general manager, said he was impressed by the governor’s agenda, which also address improving state parks. Rosselli in 2013 served as director of recreation for the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department. “I think improvements to the state parks will great and may lead to finding other things that can help city parks.”
Rosselli waited to greet the governor after the event, saying he hoped to ask the governor to throw out the first pitch during a REX baseball game.
EMS proposal
Russell Ferrell, CEO and president of Trans-Care Ambulance, said he was encouraged by the governor supporting legislation to require insurance reimbursement for all Emergency Medical Services patient encounters. The governor said in many instances, EMS providers are only reimbursed when they transport a patient to a hospital, but not when they respond to a call and render aid to a patient who then declines to be transported to a hospital.
“EMS too many times has a tremendous amount of expense about being prepared and ready,” Ferrell said, “but then when engaged and respond to a patient who many not need transport to an emergency room, we turn around and come back to the station with no revenue whatsoever to pay for that.”
“This initiative by the governor is important to us and to fire departments that help communities, as it can reduce costs to ER expenses. … We are glad to see the governor make this move,” Ferrell said.
State officials respond
In a statements issued from Republican lawmakers after the event, state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, said that, “Rising health care costs are a chief concern for many Hoosiers. Offering more price transparency and protecting citizens from surprise medical bills are ideas worth debating as we work to make health care more affordable for everyone.”
State Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute, said, “Indiana continues to be a great state to raise a family and enjoy an affordable place to live and work. This session is an opportunity to capitalize on those selling points to future generations, so we can ensure those qualities will continue.”
State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, said, “Govenor Holcomb’s efforts to bridge the divide between our state’s rural and urban areas is critically important. I look forward to working with him to help all Hoosiers have equal access to infrastructure that supports a better quality of life.”
Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody also issued a statement after the governor unveiled his 2020 legislative agenda.
“You didn’t need a crystal ball to know Eric Holcomb would release a bland agenda, devoid of actionable steps to address the slowest-growing teacher salaries in the country,” Zody said. “Even after 20,000 Hoosier educators rallied for higher pay on his doorstep, Holcomb demurred for another year. Teachers can’t pay their bills or put food on the table with Holcomb’s flippant future promises. ‘It can wait’ shouldn’t be a governing edict. For this do-nothing governor, it’s a guiding light.”
