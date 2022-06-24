Local abortion opponents describe the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision as a victory for life, while those supporting abortion rights say they are not giving up and the fight will continue.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reversed Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
The court’s decision “is a total victory. There is no ifs, ands or buts,” said James Bopp, a Terre Haute native who has been general counsel for National Right to Life since 1978. He maintains a law practice in Terre Haute.
“The right to abortion has been overturned,” Bopp said. “Now, Indiana is free to protect unborn children” beginning at conception.
He has long worked to overturn Roe v. Wade. “I’m very thankful to God for it and that I lived to see it,” he said. “It’s really not about me. It’s about protecting innocent human life and all innocent human life should be protected, born and unborn.”
Rachel Tetidrick, chairperson of Wabash Valley Right to Life, believes “Roe v. Wade has left a legacy of death, and today, there was a victory for life, which is a huge success. However, I do think it’s important to point out that just because Roe v. Wade was overturned doesn’t mean the fight against abortion has ended. Obviously, we want to continue to fight for life at the state level.”
The Supreme Court decision left abortion rights advocates discouraged, yet determined to continue to fight for their right to make their own reproductive and health care decisions.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade “has taken away a woman’s constitutional, fundamental right to make a decision in regard to her personal healthcare,” said Carolyn Callecod, president of the Vigo County League of Women Voters.
This ruling will not end abortion but will cause an increase in dangerous, unsafe abortions, she said.
“By taking away a woman’s right to her reproductive decisions over her body, she is no longer an equal individual in our democracy. This ruling could open the door to erosions of other Constitutional rights,” Callecod said.
The ruling also puts into question “our faith in our Supreme Court justices, who under oath, said they would uphold Roe v. Wade but did not,” she said.
The League of Women Voters “calls on our federal and state elected officials to restore a woman’s right to make all her personal health care decisions. The rights taken away from women today may be the start of personal rights taken away from you tomorrow,” Callecod said.
Lori Henson, a women’s rights advocate, said, “We’re not giving up. It’s a setback, but it’s not the end of the story.”
Terre Haute resident Kylie Carrithers had held out hope that the court would limit the decision to upholding Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks.
“It’s just really sad for me that now I have fewer rights than my mom did when she was my age, just the erosion of 50 years of precedent,” Carrithers said. “My choice to end a pregnancy that can’t sustain life outside of my body is overturned, but the right of a teenager to buy a gun that can slaughter dozens of people within seconds without their consent continues unabated.”
Carrithers views the Supreme Court’s decision as “a decision of force. It’s forced birth, it’s going to force people to abandon their dreams and force them to conform to the beliefs of someone who doesn’t know them and will never meet them.”
Overturning Roe v. Wade will have have long-lasting repercussions, she said. “It’s going to lead to child abuse, child neglect, childhood trauma, deaths of children, deaths of people who are desperate to end their pregnancy, deaths of women whose pregnancies were wanted but there was a problem.”
Carrithers believes the decision will also make it more difficult for people to escape poverty and abusive partners, “but it’s not going to stop abortion. Abortions will still be available for the rich, the well-connected and those who have the ability to travel across state lines.”
She’s upset, but Carrithers said she is not going to give up. “I’m not going to sit down and say it’s done, it’s decided. I have to keep fighting, even though this will probably never affect me,” she said.
Among those supporting the court’s decision is Shirley Padgett, who also serves on the Wabash Valley Right to Life board.
“I think it was the right decision, that it should be left to the states and the legislatures and the people that put them in there,” she said.
The Wabash Valley Crisis Pregnancy Center also issued a statement. “The Supreme Court made a monumental decision today that will protect the unborn and women,” said Cary King, center director.
Regardless of the decision, mothers will still have unplanned pregnancies and they will face tough pregnancy decisions, she said. “The CPC has been supporting and educating moms in these difficult situations since 1988 and we will continue.”
It offers free pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds to determine viability, education regarding all pregnancy options and other services. It also partners with other community resources to provide support to moms and dads, King said.
The National Right to Life Committee has proposed a post-Roe “model abortion law” for states to adopt, according to a news release from the Bopp law firm.
It would prohibit abortion except when necessary to prevent the death of the mother, and it also provides exceptions such as for a woman pregnant as a result of rape or incest.
The model law ensures that no criminal or civil penalty will be imposed on a pregnant woman.
It includes a “robust enforcement regimen,” including criminal and civil penalties on anyone who provides or facilitates “illegal abortion,” according to the news release.
On the civil side, the model law would allow state or local officials and affected persons to bring a civil action against any person or entity that violates any provision of the model law.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
