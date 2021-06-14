The John Martin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution this week presented several businesses with flag recognition certificates for their exemplary presentation of patriotism.
Members dressed in patriotic wear -- including Revolutionary War period uniforms -- to deliver the flag recognition certificates on Monday, which was Flag Day, a day that commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States.
"We're decedents of the Revolutionary War" veterans, said William Behnke president of the John Martin Chapter. "We have to prove our lineage. All of us have documented our ancestry all the way back to soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War and those who provided aid or served food during."
Culver's and its franchise owner, Matt Bilyeu, were among recipients of the flag certificates.
"It's very special," said Bilyeu. "When we designed the building on the east side of Terre Haute, we wanted to be a part of the community, a part of the county, a part of the city, a part of the country. Something that is very important to us is the flag and having it displayed out here on Highway 40 where everyone can see it. We fly it high and proud. It means a lot to these guys as well as it does to us."
Both businesses and individual citizens are eligible for the award.
"We interview people and we ask them why they fly the American flag," said Behnke. "We're looking for the correct answers when we ask this. We're looking for people who are proud of their country and proud of their patriotism, and that they show this by flying the flag.
Anyone who has an ancestor that fought in the American Revolution is invited to join John Martin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Learn more about membership, meeting times and location at https://bit.ly/3wqJ0Hk.
