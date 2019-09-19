Hundreds turned out for Wabash Valley Night Out at Fairbanks Park on Thursday to commune with the police, fire and emergency services personnel that work to protect Terre Haute and Vigo County.
Complete with fire trucks, squad cars, tactical police vehicles and a pair of helicopters from Indiana State Police and LifeLine, folks had no shortage of things to see and do.
Wabash Valley Night Out, the area take on National Night Out, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Ryan Adamson, public information officer with Terre Haute Police Department, said offering the public an opportunity to meet and have conversations with first responders is crucial to building trust.
"Any time we sponsor an event and the public shows up like they have tonight, we're thrilled," Adamson said. "A lot of communities don't have this luxury, they don't have a relationship with their community like we do.
"And it's important and we don't take that for granted. You can build it up over time but we know it can be taken down very quickly."
THPD used Thursday night to showcase how it uses its tactical vehicles, how its Special Response Team responds in a crisis situation and, as is always the fan favorite, demonstrated the capabilities of its K9 officers.
Adamson said those type of demonstrations can help children understand that while the police may be wearing all types of gear and driving funny looking vehicles, there's no reason to be afraid and that they're only ever around to help.
"We want our young people to know we're here for their safety. There's never any reason to be afraid of police," Adamson said. "But along with events like this, I think that gap between the youth in our community and the police is being filled by having school protection officers.
"While we continue to have SPOs in schools and while we continue to have events like this, we expect to continue bridging that gap between young people and the police. They are going to be the adults of tomorrow, and so it's important to build relationships with them now and not wait until they're adults."
One of the biggest draws of the evening was Indiana State Police's helicopter. ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said that while children seemed most enamored with the helicopter, it drew plenty of interest from adults and fellow law enforcement officers as well.
"I have several people come up to me and say they never realized ISP had helicopters," Ames said. "It's been pretty cool telling people about the three helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft we use to serve our state."
And while the helicopter is certainly cool, Ames said, it and the five ISP cars were there to start a conversation.
"Let's not lose sight of that, tonight is all about getting out into the community, sharing our time with them, letting them look over all our equipment and letting them know that we'll be there when they need us," Ames said.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
