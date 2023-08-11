The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame has selected 14 new members for induction at a ceremony next month.
The inductees will be recognized at a banquet, scheduled for noon Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Zorah Shrine at 420 N. Seventh St. in Terre Haute.
The latest inductees are Randall Bays, Art Blankenship, Mike Cruse, Brad Ennen, John Henderson, John Hennessy, Brent Lindsay, Melissa Milbourn, Erin Oransky, Bill Pine, Steve Shaw, Jim Thistle II, Matthew Westerfield and John Wheat.
The ceremony includes a meal, followed by a jam session featuring the new Hall inductees.
Tickets are $15 per person and are available at the Music Shoppe, 1427 S. 25th St., or from Hall board members Kevin Beel, John Beeson, Victoria Birchfield, Kenny Copper, Andrew Hayes, Rob Hawkins, Rob Lane, Doc Long, Dave Peterson, Jim Rasley, Paul Scott, Mike Spice, Mike White or Mark Wright.
