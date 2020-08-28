Wabash Valley McDonald's owners donate to Catholic Charities

Wabash Valley McDonald’s owner/operators came together Friday to donate more than 6,500 pounds of frozen chicken to Catholic Charities of Terre Haute.
The full donation consisted of 6,561 pounds of frozen chicken and 11,520 blueberry muffin toppers.
The group, including Nick and Jami Kasprzyk, Matt Comte, and Wally Nowakowski, own and operate a combined 19 McDonald’s locations throughout the Wabash Valley.
“Catholic Charities makes such a positive impact in our area,” said Jami Kasprzyk, local McDonald’s owner/operator. “We’re honored to be able to give back during this time when so many in Terre Haute and the surrounding communities aren’t sure where their next meal will come from.”
“The generosity of the Kasprzyk McDonald’s organization will feed so many in our community,” said John Etling, agency director for Catholic Charities of Terre Haute.
“Meats and proteins are always in high demand and especially so now with the increase in the number of individuals seeking emergency food assistance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Catholic Charities of Terre Haute partners with more than 86 local agencies to relieve food insecurity throughout a seven-county service area including Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
During the 2019-20 fiscal year alone, Catholic Charities of Terre Haute distributed in excess of 4 million pounds of food, which equals more than 3.5 million meals for the community.
