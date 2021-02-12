Wabash Valley legislators weigh in on passing of SB1

Some Wabash Valley legislators weighed in on an Indiana Senate bill that will extend business and schools protection against lawsuits on COVID-19 exposure.

Senate Bill 1, passed earlier by the Indiana Senate, passed through the Indiana House on Thursday in a 72-21 vote. The bill returns to the Senate on Monday for a concurrent vote, due to minor changes from the original, where Sen. Mark Messmer, majority leader in the Senate, said the bill will be passed and sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb for him to sign into law, likely on Tuesday.

Sen. John Ford, R-Terre Haute, and Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, along with Messmer, who authored the Senate bill, spoke about the legislation during a Zoom meeting Friday through the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. All three voted in favor of the Senate bill.

“This bill is retroactive back to the beginning of March [2020],” Ford said. “There is a sunset [to the protections] in 2024. Early on, folks from school corporations and manufacturing reached out to me, so I am glad that next week we will have a resolution” as to protections against COVID-19 lawsuits.

Pfaff said she favored the Senate version over a House version of the legislation.

“I actually like Senate Bill 1 better than the House bill presented. It is a little tighter … and I am glad it is 2024 [sunset] in the Senate bill,” Pfaff said. “I think it is really important as COVID-19 will continue to evolve, so I am sure we will continue these conversations. This is not one and done, so I want to thank you for all the work in the Senate, I think they are pretty decent bills.”

The bill, Messmer said, exempts “any overlap with OSHA [Occupational Safety and Heath Administration] rules, unemployment rules or workmen compensation rules. Those are completely untouched by Senate Bill 1. We wanted to make sure those provisions stayed in place to where employee protection is not sacrificed …”

Robert Coons, president at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, questioned if the bill includes both private and public colleges.

“They had been in Senate Bill 1 all along,” Messmer said. However, while the bill offers protection against COVID-19 lawsuits, it does not cover concerns of students who had to take a class online and claim their tuition agreement has been violated, leaving them entitled to a refund, “as that gets into contract law issues,” Messmer said.

“That also gets into constitutional issues, that if you impede a contract retroactively, there will be constitutional questions with that, so we kept it to civil tort liability,” he said.

The bill, Messer said, also prohibits class action lawsuits.

