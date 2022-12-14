Wabash Valley lawmakers have received their committee assignments at the Statehouse.
Standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House Speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members' two-year terms, according to a news release from House Republicans.
State Rep. Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute, will serve as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, and as chair of the Higher Education Subcommittee. He will also serve on the House Financial Institutions Committee. Heaton was also reappointed as Majority Whip, a House Republican leadership position.
State Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, will serve as chair of the House Environmental Affairs Committee, and as a member of the House Elections and Apportionment Committee, and House Natural Resources Committee. These committees will begin their work with the start of the 2023 legislative session.
State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, received an appointment to serve on the House Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee, the House Insurance Committee, and the House Local Government Committee. He was also reappointed as an Assistant Majority Whip, a House Republican leadership position.
House lawmakers are scheduled to convene for session at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Hoosiers can visit iga.in.gov to find legislation, view calendars, and watch committee meetings and session.
