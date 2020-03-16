Wabash Valley jails have adjusted their visitation policies and cleaning routines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been in constant contact with the Vigo County Health Department on precautionary measures and best practices to minimize and prevent the COVID-19 virus,” Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said on Monday. He added the office's jail commander is meeting with health officials and the jail's medical provider to stay updated on the issue.
Video kiosk visitation in the jail lobby is still available, he said, but the internship program at the sheriff's department has been suspended until further notice.
At the Clay County Jail, programs have been suspended involving religious groups, CED classes and group meetings and classes, Sheriff Paul Harden said.
“During this rapidly changing and uncertain times, procedures that are allowed today may change at any time,” Harden said. “These changes are for the safety of individuals in the Justice Center – inmates and employees – as well as the citizens who are coming in to visit.”
Video visitation is still available, he said.
Video visitation is not available at the Vermillion County Jail.
“We allowed visitation yesterday for those who did not have any signs of sickness, and we checked for temperatures,” Sheriff Mike Phelps said.
But, all group classes and outside organizations have been suspended for at least this week.
“We will play it by ear for the next few weeks,” Phelps said. “If anything, maybe this will calm down the flu around here.”
Phelps said cleaning details have been increased inside the jail, with frequent wipe down of surfaces.
Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole said the intake screening process has been changed for people being booked into the jail, and dispatchers are asking additional questions when ambulance transport is requested for a patient.
Classes, religious services and in-person visits have been cancelled at the jail, Cole said, and video visitation is being encouraged.
The lobby is still open for video visitation and depositing money on inmate accounts, he said, but few people use that service, with most preferring to do it online from home.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Department posted information on its Facebook page asking the public to support and cooperate with its preventative measures.
“Having a virus spread through a confined area like a jail is always a threat,” the post said. “Our goal here, like most everyone else, is to take sensible steps. Not panic over the situation. That never solves anything.”
Lisa Trigg
