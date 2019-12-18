Wabash Valley impeachment take: This changes nothing

While the impeachment process has gripped the nation, political scientists and some members of the voting public in the Wabash Valley agree — very few people are likely to change their minds about President Donald Trump.
Brenda Wilson of southern Vigo County said the impeachment of Trump is based on little more than a hoax and serves nothing but the egos of partisan Democrats.
The saving grace, said the hard-core Trump fan, is Republican control of the Senate and the expected “exoneration” of the president during the trial phase.
“The Senate will dispose of it, no question,” Wilson said. “But then he’ll be vilified again because he’ll be reelected” by an even bigger margin in 2020.
Wilson said Democrats are unwittingly throwing away any chance of reelection in their own districts and are ensuring four more years of President Trump.
“I can’t believe there are so many Democrats willing to ruin their careers over this,” Wilson said.
James Taylor, of Terre Haute, said no president that’s ever been or ever will be should be above the law. To him, Trump clearly abused the power of the presidency in his dealing with Ukraine and obstructed Congress’ ability to provide oversight of the executive branch.
“The guy broke the law,” the lifelong Democrat said. “Sure, I’m concerned that the Senate won’t do anything about it, but it shouldn’t give him a carte blanche to do whatever the hell he wants to do.”
To Taylor, the scope of future presidential power is at stake in these proceedings.
“We’re in trouble if this is the new normal. This is a dictatorship,” said Taylor, an Air Force veteran. “When you have the Supreme Court and the attorney general on the side of the lawless president, we’re in trouble.”
Both Wilson and Taylor said anyone with sense can read the “transcript” of a July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and see that the president is guilty/innocent.
And that’s been the rub throughout the impeachment process, said Terrence Casey, the Alfred R. Schmidt Endowed Chair for Excellence in Teaching and professor of political science at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
When looking at the same set of facts, Republicans and Democrats are arriving at wholly different conclusions.
Casey said it’s likely due to how both parties have approached the question of guilt. Democrats are deriving guilt from what happened when, while Republicans are arguing that guilt can’t be implied without stated intent, Casey said.
“It’s fascinating, but I wouldn’t say I’m surprised by it,” Casey said. “In a lot respects, almost all arguments in politics are different interpretations of the same information.
“I think, unfortunately for the Democrats’ arguments, they’ve solely focused on what happened, which is then easy for the Republicans to say that it’s more important why things happened, what was the motivation and rationale. Democrats have been inferring the rationale from the actions and Republicans have been saying you can’t infer.”
What might also hurt Democrats looking ahead to the 2020 election, Casey said, is the discord between their saying impeachment is not a partisan process and the partisan breakdown of the votes in the House and in the Senate.
“The Democrats are saying they’re doing their duty as Americans and members of Congress to protect the Constitution, and that these proceedings have nothing to do with partisanship,” Casey said. “But then you look at the votes, and the votes are entirely partisan. It’s playing right into the White House’s narrative.”
Regarding the 2020 election, Casey isn’t sure the House’s impeachment and the Senate’s expected vote against removing Trump will move the needle much, if at all.
“This is going to be a wash,” Casey said. “Considering everything, we’ve had this big long discussion and everybody still feels the same way they did at the beginning. I’m not sure that anyone who supports Donald Trump has changed their mind or that anyone opposed to Donald Trump has changed their mind.
“It will all likely has less of an impact than some might think.”
Matt Bergbower, associate professor of American politics at Indiana State University, said much the same.
“It’s all hardening Republicans’ minds in defense of the president and making passionate opinions for Democrats on their dislike for the president,” Bergbower said. “It’s as [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi suspected before moving forward with impeachment.
“... So after a public presentation of the arguments against the president, it’s hard to imagine it having a huge impact on the nation or 2020 election. Our minds are made up, long before articles of impeachment were drawn up, we knew if we like the guy or didn’t.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.