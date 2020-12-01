Wabash Valley hospitals work with COVID antibody therapy

Health providers in Sullivan, Greene and Vigo counties are now offering a new, “investigational” treatment for COVID-19 patients who are high-risk, mild to moderately ill and in early stages of infection.

Sullivan County Community Hospital, Greene County General Hospital and Union Health all have received Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody therapy, Bamlanivimab, which is provided on an outpatient basis to those who meet the criteria.

The drug neutralizes the virus by binding to its spike protein and preventing the virus from gaining a foothold into human cells.

It is beneficial for high-risk people in the early stages of infection, not for patients already in the hospital or who need oxygen, according to a news release from the Sullivan County hospital, which received its first shipment Nov. 13.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital also expects to receive the drug, but it was not yet in-house as of Monday.

Bamlanivimab is a lab-created antibody treatment made of proteins that mimic the human immune system, and it is injected into early COVID-infected patients to speed up their natural response.

As of Tuesday, 13 patients had taken the infusion therapy through Sullivan County Community Hospital, and most have felt better within 24 to 48 hours, said Michelle Franklin, hospital CEO.

“We are very pleased to be one of the hospitals that received doses of the drug,” Franklin stated. “Sullivan County has seen a surge in positive cases. We want to make sure we try and get the treatment to them as fast as possible to minimize their long-term consequences or minimize their need for admission into the hospital.”

Earlier this month the FDA gave emergency use authorization for the treatment. The U.S. government has purchased 300,000 doses to go to high-risk patients. The antibody treatment is for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in adults and patients 12 years or older.

The hospital received about 50 doses with its first shipment. “Obviously, you have to have a physician order to have the infusion,” Franklin said. Certain criteria must be met, based on a provider’s assessment.

The treatment is given in the hospital’s infusion unit. It takes about an hour, and the patient must then be monitored for an hour. The whole process takes about three hours, Franklin said. The hospital does follow up calls the next day and 48 hours after the infusion.

“So far people are feeling fairly immediate relief of their symptoms,” Franklin said. At least one patient needed additional treatment.

It’s an important step for the community, she said. Based on those who have received the treatment, “It does help to alleviate the symptoms and hopefully prevents any further worsening, which would lead to hospitalization,” Franklin said.

Union Health also has Bamlanivimab. “Our supply is very limited. Basically, the state of Indiana divvies out the available supply based on a survey that each hospital fills out,” said spokeswoman Amanda Scott.

The antibody therapy “is an investigational outpatient drug for the mild to moderately ill patient, but is only intended for the outpatient that meets very specific criteria,” Scott said. “Each recipient must go through their primary care provider ... Emergency room doctors and hospitalists are not prescribing this drug.”

The treatment is administered at the outpatient infusion clinic on the Union Health campus.

As of Monday, Union Health had not seen a high demand for the drug as it has only administered 20 doses total. “Our allocation from the state is less than 100 per week,” Scott said.

The doses are given by the state on a supply and demand basis “and it is very limited,” Scott said.

