A $25,000 grant to help homeless families and individuals has been awarded to the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley.
The funds come from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, and Reach Services will serve as the fiscal agent for the grant.
The grant will help the council continue to provide ongoing support, food, hygiene supplies and other necessities to disadvantaged individuals.
“In spite of everything going on, our community is still working together to meet the needs of the people. How admirable it is to see such caring and devoted members of the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley to serve in times like these,” said Danielle Elkins, director of Bethany House and chair of the council.
The grant will help ensure the council can continue its work in the Wabash Valley, which faces a growing homeless population with varying needs that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The needs include, but are not limited to, affordable housing, case management, utility assistance and homelessness prevention.
Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns agreed the funding will help many in the homeless community.
“We are grateful for the funding which will help us ensure the safety of our homeless who may be affected by the COVID-19 virus,” said Kearns, who is co-chair of the council.
Anyone wanting to donate to the council can contact Danielle Elkins at 812-232-4978 or Reach Services at 812-232-6305.
