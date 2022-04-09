More than 100 high school students explored college and career paths at Ivy Tech Terre Haute on on Friday.
“Go Ivy Day is a great way to see first-hand what doors an Ivy Tech education can open,” Amanda Cox, director of admissions, recruitment, and K-14 programs said in a news release. “Ivy Tech offers flexible schedules, financial aid, and one-on-one academic and career advising to help students from the moment they apply to the day they graduate.”
Faculty and staff were available during Go Ivy Day to help students learn about the application process as well as the scholarship and financial aid opportunities that are available to help students pay for school.
“Ivy Tech is a great option to help me save money and help me do what I want to do,” said Morgan Tincher, a junior at Northview High School. “I’m learning more about the early childhood and elementary education programs, so I know what to expect when I am an Ivy Tech student.” Tincher is currently taking dual-credit courses through her high school to earn credits toward her Ivy Tech degree.
Ivy Tech offers the most career-focused programs in the state of Indiana with multiple pathways to a high-demand career. Also, Ivy Tech is offering free classes this summer for high school students and graduating high school seniors.
Ivy Tech offers associate degree programs, workforce certifications, and certificate and technical certificate programs. An Ivy Tech education is centered around the needs of the local workforce and prepares students for high-demand and high-value jobs.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute offers many opportunities to visit the campus. Visit ivytech.edu/visitus to see upcoming visit opportunities or to live chat with the admissions and enrollment team to get started earning college credits at Ivy Tech. Summer classes begin on June 6, and applications are accepted on an ongoing basis.
