Wabash Valley Health Center opens new entrance

A clean look and easy access welcomed clients Wednesday to the Wabash Valley Health Center.

Almost six months after breaking ground on a $4 million expansion and renovation project, the new main entrance of the health center opened to the public.

Automatic sliding doors open at ground level into a lobby where the public can access an elevator to patient care floors.

Today, demolition begins on the rambling ramp that served as the center’s handicap accessible entrance for several years.

With the new entrance facing north and a new concrete parking lot off First Avenue at 14th Street, the new look is a big upgrade for a facility serving many residents in the Ryves Neighborhood and across the city.

“It’s about our patients. It’s about who we serve,” CEO Charlie Welker said of the expansion project that started last October and will wrap up by the end of 2020.

“It’s about our commitment and investment in their neighborhood, long-term,” Welker said.

The health center – originally constructed as a Catholic school and church – first opened with medical services more than two decades ago as a ministry of the Sisters of Providence. It transitioned to a federally qualified health center in 2013.

As the expansion project approaches its mid-point, Welker said the public will continue to see exterior changes as a staff entrance is added on the east side, and a new patient waiting area grows into the previous parking area on the west side of the building.

The accessibility, adequate parking and upgrades to the facility are what the patients and the neighborhood deserves, Welker said, noting that Vectren Energy Foundation has also put a lot of effort into the neighborhood revitalization.

A quick look inside the building Wednesday showed construction still ongoing on the main level where new patient areas will be completed by May 4.

That area features a centralized nurse station with a provider’s office and five exam rooms located in the area that had previously housed administrative offices.

The contractor took that area “down to the brick,” Welker said, describing the interior demolition in order to build the new spaces and add a fire sprinkler system and new duct work.

On the lower level, the area previously serving as a physical rehab area has been renovated to house administrative services, information technology, billing and quality coordinators.

At the new entrance, the exterior brick is a lighter buff color, closely coordinating with the original brick and stonework. Inside, the contractor cut a 10-foot wide opening in the original 17-inch exterior brick wall in creating the new lobby.

“This was a big deal to do this big of a cut and support it,” Welker said of the opening.

Temporary supports held the wall until a beam could be installed.

Utility and mechanical structures that had been located along the north wall of the building have been relocated, and the alley that ran east to west has been changed for better traffic flow.

New signs directs traffic off Locust Street along 14th Street to the new parking lot on First Avenue, which is an eastbound one-way street.

Welker said he hopes clients and traffic will get used to the new traffic patterns quickly and will be patient with the ongoing construction as the project continues.

“Through the years, the only major complaints we would get were about parking and accessibility to the building,” Welker said.

The old ramp on the exterior west side could be difficult to travel even in pleasant weather, and the interior spaces were not always easily accessible by those with mobility issues. Parking was limited and traffic flow was choppy.

The expansion and renovation keyed in on those issues, Welker said, and careful consideration was given by the health center board to making the upgrades long-lasting for the funds invested.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.