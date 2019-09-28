Wabash Valley Health Center helps provide a safety net that plays an important role in the healthcare of many area residents.
“Our impact is the ability to provide care that is affordable, removing the barrier of affordability. That’s a big impact,” said CEO Charlie Welker. “And the fact that we will not turn anyone away for inability to pay. That’s very impactful. Nobody needs to fear putting off care or delaying care because they can’t afford it.”
Located in the Ryves Neighborhood of Terre Haute in a former school at 1436 Locust St., WVHC has grown annually since the clinic was started in 1997 with seed money from the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
During its early years, the clinic relied on the public’s support to remain in operation. It primarily offered health care services, medication assistance and chronic disease management. A dental clinic and pharmacy were also added to meet additional needs in the community.
In November 2013, the center was awarded a grant from United States Health and Human Services for $778,750. It transitioned into a federally qualified health center through the Health Resources and Services Administration in 2014.
Federally qualified health centers must serve high-need, underserved communities, including those with high poverty rates. A FQHC must also provide health care to all, regardless of ability to pay; provide comprehensive health care services; and must be governed by a community board.
According to HRSA, community health centers can save state and federal governments health care costs because they provide preventive services that keep low-income patients out of emergency rooms.
Since that transition, the health center added behavioral health services provided on-site through a partnership with Hamilton Center Inc. Treatment is holistic and conducted by a team of behavioral health professionals including a licensed clinical social worker, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and a care manager.
Medical providers include two physicians, a physician assistant and two nurse practitioners.
Dental staff includes three dentists.
The health center serves 1,300 to 1,400 clients each month, Welker said.
The health center’s governing board is comprised of community members who oversee all aspects of the health center, volunteering their support the center’s mission of providing access to quality and affordable healthcare.
The importance of the health center is also evident in its need to expand to provide more capacity to serve the community.
Groundbreaking is planned in October for a $3.4 million project with a construction timeline of about 14 months. The project completion is expected in 2021.
The project involves a 3,200-square-foot expansion along with major interior and exterior facility and campus enhancements.
“Our growth has been dramatic,” Welker said of the clinic, “and we are nearly at our functional physical limit within in the building, which is why the expansion is so critical. For us it’s broad-reaching, it’s more than just an improved physical structure.”
Highlights of the project include:
• Moving the main entrance to the north side with patient parking located just north of the new entrance.
• Increased parking and overall safety.
• Improved ease of access from the parking lot to the main entrance, as well as access into and out of the building.
• Expanded waiting room capacity.
• Improved patient privacy throughout the clinic.
• An additional 10 medical exam rooms added tot he 10 existing exam rooms.
• More work stations for clinic staff.
• Addition of a denture lab.
• Installation of a fire sprinkler system throughout the entire building.
• External signage to improve visibility and ease of finding the health center.
“This project sustains our commitment to the current location in the heart of the Ryves neighborhood,” Welker said.
While the WVHC did briefly consider adding another site to expand services, the board wanted its investment to remain at the Locust Street location.
“We know it’s a very under-served area. Health centers are to be located in area of greatest need,” Welker said. “Our needs assessment and strategy work tells us there is still great unmet need in this area.”
In addition to medical and dental care, and behavioral health services, the clinic offers insurance outreach and enrollment.
The expansion project relies on continued financial support of the community.
“It truly would not be possible without incredible community support, and that comes from various foundations and organizations that are supporting us, as well as individual donors,” Welker said.
The capital campaign for the expansion project continues this fall.
An example of long-term ongoing support has been the partnership of Vectren Energy with the health center.
Vectren Foundation made a $25,000 donation to the expansion project
“Vectren’s support and generosity is remarkable,” Welker said. “We can’t do this project without community support, so this is another piece in getting us to the point of groundbreaking.”
During the presentation of the donation, Jennifer Isbell-Scott of Vectren Energy said Vectren is grateful for the health center’s investment in the Ryves community.
“Wabash Valley Health Center has been a great community partner to Vectren with our neighborhood revitalization efforts and we are proud to provide both financial and relational support for their renovation and expansion project,” she said. “This major investment being made by the health center ties directly to our neighborhood revitalization efforts which focuses on improving the quality of life and redevelopment of the Ryves neighborhood.”
Such private-public partnerships to improve the community are a testimony to the positive effect the health center has on its service area.
For more information on the health center, go online to www.WabashValleyHealthCenter.org or visit is page on Facebook.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
