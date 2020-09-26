Wabash Valley Health Center continues to serve

The past year has seen big changes for Wabash Valley Health Center.
A $4 million expansion project is coming to a successful conclusion ahead of schedule. A new physician has joined the staff to bring the specialty of pediatrics to the center. And in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health center made adjustments to continue serving a community that relies on high quality health care.
“We’ve stayed open through it all,” CEO Charlie Welker said of both the pandemic and the construction disruption. “We believe the community needs us here.
“Even though we had a slow-down for several months, we still had people that needed care. We took all the necessary precautions to make sure we could safely deliver that care.”
To promote safer contact between patients and staff, telemedicine was successfully implemented to keep patients connected to care providers.
“it’s is not new to the industry,” Welker said, “but for us and in our world, it was a significant step forward and it was a positive outcome for us to be able to deliver the necessary care.”
The new service was well-received by patients, he said, and it will remain a part of the health center’s offerings for the future. For those with transportation issues or mobility issues, telemedicine removes a barrier to care.
A famous quote from Mahatma Gandhi says “the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” Applying that standard to the Wabash Valley Health Center reveals a local health provider that measures up by serving all patients with high-quality medical, dental and behavioral care – no matter the individual’s socio-economic status.
“We are going to deliver the same services regardless. That’s our mission and our responsibility,” Welker said. “We will never let the ability to pay be a barrier.”
That responsibility has been in policy since the health center was established in the economically-challenged Ryves Neighborhood in 1996. Then known as the St. Ann’s Clinic, it was a ministry of the Sisters of Providence to assist low-income adults and children receive medical and dental care.
To better serve the community, the clinic transitioned in 2014 into a federally qualified health center providing a wide range of services to more than 4,000 residents of Terre Haute and the surrounding communities.
WVHC has a governing board of nine community members who volunteer their time to oversee all aspects of the health center and support the center’s mission of providing access to quality and affordable healthcare.
The board was especially involved in the capital campaign that supported the expansion project.
“A big shout out goes to the board of directors,” Welker said. “This project does not happen without them saying yes. They give a great deal of time to this facility as well as their support and guidance and expertise.”
Groundbreaking on the project was Oct. 31, 2019 with an expected completion in about 15 months. Three months were shaved off that project by adjusting the phases, but nothing planned was left out.
The project involves a 3,700-square-foot expansion along with major interior and exterior enhancements.
A major part of the project was moving the main entrance to the north side of the building and creating a new patient parking area with improved access to the building.
That meant acquiring some adjoining property, moving some utility services and closing a portion of the east-west alley behind the original clinic. Entry to the parking lot and building is now off First Avenue.
The former entrance on the west side of the building was demolished to create an expanded waiting room, registration area and same-level offices for navigators to offer free help with enrolling in health insurance.
Ten medical exam rooms were added for a total of 20. Additional work stations were added for clinical staff. A denture lab was added, in addition to more dental rooms.
Another critical element for safety was the addition of a fire sprinkler system throughout the entire building.
A new HVAC system was installed. Flooring was upgraded. Emergency ramps were constructed on both the east and west sides of the building. A new staff parking lot on the east side is adjacent to a new staff entrance.
Many of the upgrades are in areas the public may not see, Welker said, but they improve the ability to provide patient care.
Something the public did notice and comment on as the project progressed was intentional matching of the exterior brick, stone and architectural features to blend with the original building.
“The attention to the outdoor details tells the community you matter to us,” Welker said of retaining the historic look of the structure while enhancing its importance to the community.
“We just go back to our mission – it’s for out patients,” he said. “We are here for the long term. This sends a strong message to this neighbhood and this community. We are serious. We aren’t going anywhere.”
In addition to medical and dental services, WVHC also provides on-site behavioral health services through a partnership with Hamilton Center Inc.
Those behavioral health services are available to any primary care client of WVHC by a team including a licensed clinical social worker and psychiatric nurse practioners.
Treatment includes crisis intervention, counseling, stress management, substance abuse diagnosis, treatment of anxiety and depression, and understanding and managing behavioral health symptoms.
Welker said community support of WVHC has been an important part of the center’s growth in services and facility. Neighboring Catholic Charities has been supporting, as have city leaders and corporate sponsors.
More information about WVHC can be found on its website at www.wabashvalleyhealthcenter.org and its Facebook page.
