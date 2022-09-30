Wabash Valley Health Center committed to providing access

Wabash Valley Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center providing primary healthcare services including medical, dental, behavioral health, and assistance with health insurance enrollment.
The clinic sees patients of all ages and accepts most insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare. A sliding fee discount is available for those that qualify. No patient is turned away for inability to pay.
Wabash Valley Health Center is proud to shine the spotlight on its team of dental and medical providers. This group of individuals is dedicated to fulfilling our mission of providing access to quality and affordable healthcare.
• Renee DuChane, DDS, has practiced as a dentist since 1995. She completed her training at Indiana University School of Dentistry. Dr. DuChane joined the health center in 2021.
• Isaiah Jernberg, DDS, serves as the Dental Medical Director. He completed his training at Indiana University School of Dentistry. He has practiced as a dentist since 2014 and joined Wabash Valley Health Center in 2016.
• Mark Crowley, MD, is the Chief Medical Officer. He has practiced as an internal medicine and cardiology physician for over 30 years. He joined the health center earlier this year. Dr. Crowley is a retired Colonel from the Medical Corp in the United States Army Reserve. He is Board Certified from the American Board of Internal Medicine.
• Melinda Hendrix, FNP-C, has practiced as a Nurse Practitioner since 2016. She completed her training at Indiana Wesleyan University. She joined the health center in 2019.
• Andrew Mathis, PA-C, has practiced as a Physician Assistant since 2015. He completed his training at Indiana State University. He joined the health center in 2015.
• Katie Sanders, FNP-C ,has practiced as a nurse practitioner since 2019. She completed her training at Indiana Wesleyan University. She joined the health center earlier this year.
• Jessy Woods, MD has practiced as an internal medicine and pediatric physician for over 15 years. She completed her training from Indiana University School of Medicine. She joined the health center in 2020. Dr. Woods is Board Certified from the American Board of Pediatrics and from the American Board of Internal Medicine.
In addition to the dental and medical providers, Wabash Valley Health Center is equally proud to shine the spotlight on the entire team for the exceptional care being delivered daily. Of the 450 patients surveyed the past year, 100% of them reported they would recommend Wabash Valley Health Center to a friend or family member.
Wabash Valley Health Center has been awarded recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) program. The NCQA PCMH standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication, and patient involvement. Wabash Valley Health Center has maintained this designation since 2017, ensuring the best possible patient care outcomes.
A grant from the American Rescue Plan facilitated additional building enhancements, highlighted by the replacement of forty-seven windows and upgrades to the Information Technology infrastructure.
Wabash Valley Health Center also shines brightly by way of its award-winning Food Prescription for Better Health Program. Now in year five, this program focuses on educating and teaching those with diabetes how to lead a healthier lifestyle.
After 2-plus years enduring the COVID-19 pandemic, Wabash Valley Health Center continues serving as a community vaccination site. The health center continues to encourage all eligible persons that are not yet vaccinated to schedule their appointment today.
Wabash Valley Health Center is committed to providing access to quality and affordable healthcare. The health center continues to shine brightly by carrying on its legacy that no patient is turned away for inability to pay.
— This article was submitted by Wabash Valley Health Center.
