Wabash Valley Health Center is celebrating a perfect survey of its services by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The survey occurs every three years, with an in-depth inspection of all aspects of the federally qualified health center’s operations to assess compliance with federal program requirements.
“This is the second survey In a row we’ve been perfect,” CEO Charlie Welker said. “They tell us that’s very unheard of, but still, they expect us to be in full compliance at all times.”
Preparation for the survey began earlier in the year with the sharing of documentation. An in-person survey by a team of independent consultants and a federal representative was supposed to occur in April, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virtual visits replaced those meetings with video presentations, interviews and a November virtual tour of the facility, which only recently saw the end of a multi-million construction and expansion project.
As great as that expansion project was in adding square footage and updating the facility, Welker said the health center staff are what set the facility apart.
“I’m very proud of our team,” Welker said of staff who not only worked through the day-to-day challenges of providing services during a massive building project, but also during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hope it helps tell the community we serve that while we have this structure and campus, on top of that, they have assurance we are in full compliance. Patients can know we comply with what we are supposed to do,” he said.
Among the elements assessed were the services provided, whether staffing is appropriate for the services, hours of operation and after-hours coverage, the sliding fee program and whether patient eligibility is correctly assessed and documented, quality assurance and management.
The survey team also examines contracts with providers, and looks for conflict of interest among the board, employees and partner providers.
The health center also was able to show positive partnerships with local hospitals, the homeless coalition, United Way of the Wabash Valley, Hamilton Center, and collaborative efforts to provide health services in the community.
Accounting of financial transactions was reviewed, and the billing and collections process was examined for accuracy and timeliness.
Board members also met with the surveyors to determine how engaged the board members are in the operations and functions of the health center. A unique aspect of the federal program is that 51 percent of the board members must be a patient of the facility, reflecting the patients served in gender, ethnicity and other community sectors.
For more information about the health center, go online to www.wabashvalleyhealthcenter.org.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
