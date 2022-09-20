Wabash Valley Half Marathon set for Saturday

Wabash Valley Road Runners will host the Wabash Valley Half Marathon this weekend.
The event returns for the first time since the pre-pandemic on Satruday at 8 a.m. at Dixie Bee Elementary School. This year’s race also includes a 5K in Rubble Park and a one-mile kids fun run with a foam party finish.
The half marathon course starts at Dixie Bee Elementary and takes runners/walkers south of Ivy Tech along the countryside. There will be water stops along the way and volunteers on the course directing traffic and cheering on participants. The 5K starts at Dixie Bee and takes runners/walkers south of Ivy Tech about one mile, then dipping into Ruble Park for an off-road trail section before heading back toward Dixie Bee for the finish line. The kids fun run, for youth ages four to 14, will take place around the perimeter of the Dixie Bee school yard with a foam party finish from Foam Homies.
Finisher medals will be given for the half marathon and pizza is provided for all race participants. Awards will be given for the half marathon and 5K, including overall awards, age group awards, and walker awards. Awards are based on 5-year age groups. The number of awards per age group will be determined based on the pre-registered numbers in each age group. Awards range from 1 to 3 per age group. There are also walker awards that are not age or gender based.
Individuals can pre-register at wvrr.org.
Wabash Valley Half Marathon/5K/Fun Run is sponsored by: Athletico Physical Therapy, Morris Trucking, B&B Foods, Riddell National Bank, Pacesetter Sports, Chick-fil-A of Terre Haute, Gibson Realty – Scott Rhodes, Murphy Urban & Associates — Laura Fredendall, PsyD, Foam Hoamies, Kona Ice, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, DLC Media, Rite Way Auto, Terre Haute Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Vigo County Parks & Recreation, Vigo County Sherriff’s Department, Graphic FX, and Timing MD.
For more information, go to https://www.wvrr.org/crossroads-festival-of-races/.
