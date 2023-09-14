Wabash Valley Road Runners will host the Wabash Valley Half Marathon beginning at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.
This race also includes a 5K in Ruble Park. Friends and family can enjoy hiking the trails while spectating the race or participating in the Kids Zone at the start/finish while waiting for race participants to cross the finish line. There will also be a one-mile fun run option for ages 4-14.
The half marathon course starts on South Education Drive on Ivy Tech’s campus and takes runners/walkers South of Ivy Tech along the countryside. There will be water stops along the way and volunteers on the course directing traffic and cheering on participants. This is an out-and-back course with the same start/finish line.
The 5K course starts on South Education Drive on Ivy Tech’s campus and takes runners south of Ivy Tech for about one mile, then dips into Ruble Park for an off-road trail section before heading back towards Ivy Tech for the finish line.
The one-mile kids fun run course will begin on South Education Drive and travel down Eaton Drive and back. There will be a Kid Zone party at the finish.
Finisher medals will be given for the half marathon and post-race snacks are provided for all race participants. Awards will be given for the half marathon and 5K, including overall awards, age group awards and walker awards. Awards are based on 5-year age groups. The number of awards per age group will be determined based on the pre-registered numbers in each age group. Awards range from 1 to 3 per age group. There are also walker awards that are not age or gender based.
Individuals can pre-register at wvrr.org. Participants must pre-register by Sept. 15 to receive a shirt.
Wabash Valley Half Marathon/5K/Fun Run is sponsored by Athletico Physical Therapy, Morris Trucking, Pacesetter Sports, Riddell National Bank, B&B Foods, Chick-fil-A of Terre Haute, Gibson Realty – Scott Rhodes, Murphy Urban & Associates — Laura Fredendall, PsyD, Team Tingley State Farm, Ivy Tech Community College, YMCA of the Wabash Valley, A1 Sanitation, DLC Media, Terre Haute Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Vigo County Parks & Recreation, Terre Haute Police Department, Graphic FX and Timing MD.
