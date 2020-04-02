The United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation today announced they have distributed 10 grants to local organizations totaling more than $38,000.
The funds will be used to assist service providers helping individuals and families with immediate COVID-19 related needs in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan, and Vermillion counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois.
Initial grant recipients include:
• $5,000 for ALS Association of Indiana – increased need for direct support for those with ALS
• $5,000 for Clay County Emergency Food Pantry – increase in need for food
• $5,000 for Human Resources Center of Edgar and Clark Counties - funds will allow adaptation to telemedicine for mental health and substance use disorder services
• $5,000 for Mental Health America of West Central Indiana – aiding homeless with mental health needs including an increase in need for supplies
• $5,000 for Parke County Resource Center – increase in need for food and hygiene products
• $4,180 for Child Adult Resource Center (CARS) – increased need for food, cleaning supplies, thermometers, and PPE at 7 sites
• $3,000 for Kid Kare Project – increased need for hygiene products, food and gas
• $3,000 for Light House Mission – increased number of food and housing needs
• $3,000 for Wabash Activity Center – support operations to house Meals on Wheels
• $500 for Covered In Love – resupply of baby wipes
“Many in our community are facing new struggles and it is inspiring to see our local organizations stepping up and adapting to provide vital services to meet those in need,” said Beth Tevlin, executive director of the foundation. “This funding will provide vital resources to help these organizations meet the growing needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Each organization may apply for a maximum of $5,000 and reapply for additional funds two weeks after a fund disbursement.
Organizations wanting to apply can request funds through a simple process available at uwwv.org/covid. The application should be emailed to covid19fund@uwwv.org upon completion.
“This is just the first of multiple phases of funding provided to our community,” said Richard Payonk, the Executive Director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley. “
Initially funded by both organizations, the fund has grown to more than $181,000 in just a week and has seen donations from local corporations and individuals across the Wabash Valley.
Community donations up to $100,000 will be matched in cooperation from the United Way and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. If interested in donating, visit uwwv.org/covid or wvcf.org/covid. All donations remain in the Wabash Valley and can be designated to specific-county use. No administrative fees are charged; 100% of donations will go into the community.
For more information, visit uwwv.org/covid
