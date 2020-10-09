Wabash Valley group helps those with new diagnosis

Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Inc. is an active group formed to help those facing a new diagnosis of breast cancer, and to give support and resources to women during their treatment.
Volunteer director Coral Cochran said the group also helps advocate for funding and research on a local, state and national level.
“Our mission is to decrease the impact of breast cancer through information and peer support, to help provide resources for uninsured and under-insured women to have mammograms, to provide the newly diagnosed with coping skills, to create and increase breast cancer awareness, and to help ensure that no woman has to face breast cancer alone,” Cochran said.
The local group was formed in June 1992 under the name of Y-Me of the Wabash Valley, and was affiliated with the YMCA. Now incorporated as its own agency, the organization is a group of volunteers who offer monthly support meetings and fundraising events that help offset the costs of diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.
Jennifer Leibacher received her cancer diagnosis 16 years ago, and remains an active volunteer in the group.
“When you first start going through this, you feel so alone and frightened,” Leibacher said of her cancer diagnosis. “But when you see other survivors, it's really uplifting. We've made so many friends with this group. We're all like sisters.”
Leibacher said she had no family history of cancer, so her diagnosis at age 43 was a shock. She gets annual mammograms, she said, and it was a mammogram that detected the cancer that led to a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
“I was lucky it was caught early,” she said.
Fortunately for her, she had great co-workers who helped her family by bringing meals to her house so she didn't have to cook.
Her advice to someone battling breast cancer is to reach out and ask for help with tasks such as meals, housework and rides to treatment.
“When friends ask you what they can do, don't be afraid to tell them what they can do. They want to help,” she said.
Leibacher said she had already had surgery and chemotherapy when she learned about the survivors group and started attending meetings.
She is now chairperson for the annual Christmas luncheon.
The group has many events such as a summer picnic and monthly speakers on health issues as well as fun non-cancer-related topics.
The group's main fundraiser is the annual Paint The Town Pink carnation sale on the Friday before Mother's Day to raise money to pay for mammograms and other services for women in the valley. Grants go to and Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital, St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil.
The group also has free wig shops at Hux Cancer Center, Hope Cancer Center, Providence Medical Center and Regional Cancer Centers for all women on chemotherapy.
The group also pays for sleeves for women who have lymphedema due to a mastectomy, and gives gas cards to surgeons and oncologists to share with women who need help getting to their treatments.
The group also makes soft, pink heart-shaped pillows for women to place under the arm after a mastectomy, as well as pink satin pillowcases for women who lose their hair due to chemotherapy.
Other care items are placed in a pink bag with information, and the bags are given to local surgeons and oncologists to distribute to patients.
Cochran said the volunteers in the group are active in supporting legislative efforts that promote research funding and breast self-exam classes.
The group also instigated an effort to get pink wristbands for breast cancer patients to wear so the arm on the side of their surgery is not used for injections, for taking blood pressure or for drawing blood. Those procedures can cause lymphedema, or swelling, of the arm.
Leibacher said the group is also welcoming to survivors of other cancers, such as cervical and ovarian.
“Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors is a wonderful organization, and it's full of wonderful ladies,” Leibacher said. “You can't ask for a better group.”
Support meetings are scheduled for the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at MCL Cafeteria.
For more information about the organization, go online to www.wvbreastcancersurvivors.com.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.