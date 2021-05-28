Wabash Valley Goodwill CEO Bill Tennis to retire

After 50 years of service to the Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries, Inc. and nearly 39 years as CEO, William (Bill) Tennis, president and CEO, announced his plans to retire in the summer of 2021.
Tennis began working for Goodwill in 1971 and served in various positions through 1976. In 1977, he was promoted to Operations Director and served in that capacity until December 1, 1982 when he was named president and Chief Executive Officer. His last working day will be June 23, 2021.
The organization was founded in Terre Haute in 1927 and its territory now covers 12 counties in west-central Indiana and east-central Illinois. Funding is primarily generated through community donations, which are sold at Wabash Valley Goodwill retail outlets. This process creates jobs and funds its mission services.
During his tenure at Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries, Inc., the organization increased the number of persons served, expanded donation and retail operations, grew from employing 75 people to more than 200 and increased supportive services offerings to the Wabash Valley community. Tennis has served on various community agency board of directors and has been a Rotarian for over 40 years. He has established many wonderful partnerships between Goodwill and other local agencies and organizations, which boost the impact of the local communities they serve.
With Tennis’ retirement approaching, Goodwill’s Board of Directors announced that effective June 23, 2021, Meredith Osburn will become the Terre Haute Goodwill’s fourth president and CEO in the organization’s 94-year history. Osburn is currently Chief Operating Officer of Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries. She had served the agency for over 10 years as director of retail operations.
“We are excited to welcome Osburn to the CEO position here at the Terre Haute Goodwill. Her passion for Goodwill’s mission will enable us to continue to provide programs and services with a long-lasting impact on the economic health of individuals and our community now and well into the future,” states Helman.
