Amid raindrops Monday, the Wabash Valley Girls Softball League broke ground on a new 6,400-square-foot training facility next to its softball field at 2601 N. 19th St.
"It will be a pole barn with concrete floor and (artificial turf), with batting cages. It will be 80 feet by 80 feet with 16 foot walls, so it will be a nice year-round facility for the girls," said Joe Zigler, president of the league.
"We can use it for all lessons and practice including batting, pitching, catching (and) infield. Just everything we do on the field, we will be able to do indoors," Zigler said.
The Wabash Valley Girls Softball League was formed in 1989.
"This has been a long time coming," Zigler said of the new facility. "We have been saving like crazy and have help from donors," said Zigler, who has been with the league for seven years.
Additionally, the travel team Wabash Valley Warriors, which began in 2010, will now play under a new name and partnership with the Indiana Gators, starting in the fall.
"Indiana Gators is a nationally recognized competitive program with vast experience in high level competition and college recruitment," said parent and organization volunteer Courtney Coleman.
"A major goal of our travel program has always been to increase player skill development in a more competitive environment and prepare student athletes for success at high school and collegiate levels," Coleman said.
The league's travel organization typically has 120 to 130 girls, while the regulation league normally has about 300 girls age 8 to 18.
Coleman said First Financial Bank has donated four new score boards, with wireless remotes that can control scores and inning game counts.
"They provide a better experience for guests attending our park," she said, adding the score boards also enable the league to host large tournaments, as the boards are a requirement for many competitions.
Callie Travioli, a senior at South Vermillion High School, who said she plans to play softball and study chemical engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, said she has played softball on the traveling team for 10 years.
"The Gators program will allow us to have more opportunities to play at a higher level. I am fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to play at the collegiate level and making the transition to the Gators (travel organization) will allow other players the same opportunity," Travioli said.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, who typically throws out the first pitch of the year for the league, said softball has long been part of his life.
"This is so important for youth of our community to be exposed to the team sports aspect and just the joy of winning. That is what it is about, getting there and winning a state championship," Bennett said, adding the camaraderie among players will be a lifelong memory, the mayor said.
As a player, Bennett pitched on six different teams that made it to a state championship game, wining two state titles. He also has served as an umpire, scorekeeper and grounds crew. The mayor is a member of the Terre Haute Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame.
Others attending included Greg and Amy Gibson, who received recognition for contributing to the league, and state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute.
