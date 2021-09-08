Departments in Clay, Greene, Parke and Vermillion counties were among those awarded grants.
The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
The current awarded grants range from $1,590 to $5,000 and were given to 73 departments. Western-Indiana fire departments receiving the grants in 2021, county, the amount of the grant, and the project category include:
• Van Buren Township Volunteer Fireman’s Assoc., Inc., Clay County, $5,000, safety.
• Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Greene County, $4,994.50, safety.
• Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Greene County, $5,000, safety.
• Adams Township Fire Department, Parke County, $5,000, water handling.
• J.U.G.A. Volunteer Fire Department, Parke County, $5,000, safety.
• Helt Fire and Rescue, Inc., Vermillion, $5,000, communication.
Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involve the fighting of wildfires.
Fire departments interested in applying for future grants should contact Mark Huter, assistant state fire coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN, 46151, or call 765-792-4654.
