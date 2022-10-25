Eighty rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. Those include departments from Clay, Greene, Parke and Sullivan counties.
The awarded grants range from $1,250 to $5,000. Wabash Valley departments receiving the grants in 2022, county, the amount of the grant, and the project category are:
Clay — Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department: $2,500, radios; Van Buren Township Volunteer Fire Department: $5,000, safety; Poland FPT (Clay/Owen) $5,000, Wildland.
Greene — Beech Creek Township: $2,500, Water Handling; Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department: $5,000, safety.
Parke — Adams Township Fire Department: $5,000, water Handling; J.U.G.A Volunteer Fire Department: $5,000, radios.
Sullivan — Sullivan Fire Department: $5,000, safety.
The awards, which were announced Tuesday by DNR Director Dan Bortner, will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public lands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involved the fighting of wildfires.
