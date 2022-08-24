Wabash Valley farms honored with Hoosier Homestead Awards

Several Wabash Valley family farms were among the 106 statewide recognized for their longstanding commitment to agriculture at the Hoosier Homestead Awards during the Indiana State Fair earlier in August.
The Homestead Awards were presented by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.
“Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,100 families have received the award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.
For this ceremony four Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership. They include, the Speer family farm from Jennings county, the Hartman family farm from Parke county and the Layton Acres, Inc. family farm and the Logan family farm, both from Rush county.
Local farms recognized — listed by county, award name, award year and award type — were:
• Clay County: Jones, 1870, Centennial & Sesquicentennial; Killion, 1830, Sesquicentennial; Milligan, Brown & Thomas, 1863, Centennial & Sesquicentennial.
• Parke County: Hartman, 1822, Centennial, Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial; Mabel Thompson, 1877, Centennial.
• Vigo County, McLaughlin/LaDue, 1854, Sesquicentennial.
