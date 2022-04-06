Four Wabash Valley farm families — one from Clay County and three from Parke County — are among 69 families honored in the spring 2022 Hoosier Homestead Awards presented by the state of Indiana.
Awards were presented Friday at the Statehouse in Indianapolis by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler
Among the honorees:
• Clay County, the Fisher family, sesquicentennial;
• Parke County, the Bryant family, sesquicentennial;
• Parke County, the Crooks family, sesquicentennial;
• Parke County, the Hartman family, bicentennial.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
“I always look forward to engaging with Indiana’s historic farming families during the Hoosier Homestead Award ceremonies,” Crouch said in a news release. “The longstanding values, dedication and resiliency of these families will ensure their farm and family’s legacy live on for many generations.”
“It is hard to put into words the value these farming families have provided to their communities, our state and the Indiana agricultural industry since the formation of their farms,” Kettler said. “It is my utmost pleasure to honor these longstanding families for their dedication to providing the feed, food and fuel necessary to sustain our state.”
Since the program's inception in 1976, nearly 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year – one at the Statehouse in April and one at the State Fair in August.
To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm
