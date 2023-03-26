Five Wabash Valley families were among 56 farming families presented Friday with Hoosier Homestead Awards in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
The awards were presented at the statehouse by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and state Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year.
Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Among family farms recognized in the spring 2023 presentations were:
- Clay County, Dierdorf family, farm established 1889, Centennial Award.
- Clay County, Keith & Paula Jones family, farm established 1870, Sesquicentennial Award.
- Clay County, Wayne R. & Mary A. Jones, farm established 1905, Centennial Award.
- Clay County, Zurcher family, farm established 1868, Sesquicentennial Award.
- Greene County, Hays family, farm established 1855, Sesquicentennial Award.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.
The 2023 Summer Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony will take place Aug. 16 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
