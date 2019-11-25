Wabash Valley Fairgrounds lands new diesel event

Exit the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, enter the BAD Gear & Off-Road Extreme Diesel Event, also known as BAD X.
The new, three-day diesel truck and tractor event will be May 29-31, 2020, at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute.
The Kentucky-based BAD Gear announced its plans Monday evening at a meet-and-greet at the fairgrounds and promised close cooperation with the community and a family friendly atmosphere.
Terre Haute native Melissa Kellett, hired to help oversee creation of the event, said it will include professional truck and tractor pulling, drag racing, dirt drag racing, show-n-shine, a vendor area a new party zone and beer garden.
The organizers said Bad Gear will be working with the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, local law enforcement and city of Terre Haute.
“Look for a new traffic pattern for incoming and outgoing competitors and patrons’ traffic, as well as an express admittance lane for pre-order tickets,” Kellett said in a news release.
“We will also have a VIP parking area with easy entry and re-entry, family camping area with quiet time hours, camping for the Party Zone, kid play zone and a large variety of food offerings.”
Marty Anderson, head of Bad Gear, said he and other organizers are working on plans to essentially split the fairgrounds into two zones, the north side for attendees who prefer a more mellow experience and the south for those who like more of a party.
The south side will include a beer garden and party zone near the banquet building, Anderson said Monday. There will be free shuttles to take attendees to and from local hotels, he added.
“Once they’re here we’d like to keep ‘em here and having fun,” Anderson said of hearty revelers. “If they’re having too much, we’ll ask to keep the vehicle here, too,” he said of the shuttle offer.
Tickets are expected to be $25 each for Friday and Saturday or $40 for both days. Admittance for Sunday, which will be a community day, is to be free.
The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is happy to welcome the event, said Jennifer Hamilton, events and marketing coordinator.
“We hope the community and businesses can support this event,” Hamilton said. “Terre Haute is moving forward and looking to establish ourselves in tourism and other economic development. This is a positive economic driver for the community. We need to embrace it.”
Interested sponsors or vendors are encouraged to register no later than Jan. 15 and can contact Kellett at 812-870-9922 or Anderson at 895-494-5523. For Bad Gear’s website, visit Bad-Gear.com. Kellett also plans to launch the brand’s storefront on the north side of Terre Haute in 2020.
Also announced Monday night: The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will host a Jeep event in 2020, likely a one-day gathering on Father’s Day weekend in June. Details are in the works.
Scheid Diesel in late October announced it was pulling its Diesel Extravaganza from Terre Haute after a 19-year run.
Scheid, a Terre Haute business, said it was moving the extravaganza to Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, a small town in southwestern Greene County. Owner Dan Scheid told the Tribune-Star the Lyons facility and the diesel firm shared “the same goals” for the festival.
An earlier announcement on Facebook by organizers mentioned the move to Lyons would renew energy for the event, “while also alleviating any participants, vendors and most importantly attendees past experiences of a less than warm welcome from the Terre Haute area.”
Following the announcement, some Vigo County officials cited negative media coverage as a reason for the move.
Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com
