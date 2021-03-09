Wabash Valley Fairgrounds gets boost of $125,000

The home of the Vigo County Fair will get a $125,000 boost and plans a “full-fledged county fair” this summer.
That’s on the heels of a Vigo County Redevelopment Commission decision Tuesday.
The money will be used to repair, replace or remodel facilities at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on South U.S. 41.
The Wabash Valley Fair Association will host a “full-fledged county fair” July 10-17, said Jenny Hamilton, marketing and events manager for the fair.
That includes track pulls, monster truck events and rides. The status of 4H events has not yet been determined.
Hamilton told the Redevelopment Commission the fair association is a non-profit and needs the help.
She said a committee has been formed to determine how best to spend the money. That could mean adding a new community building or repairing of existing buildings.
“There are not many fairgrounds in the state that are privately owned,” Hamilton said. “Our buildings are getting to the point that they need help. My mom was a 4-H’er in Vigo County, and she has pictures dating back to 1950s of her standing in front of the hog barn that literally has not changed,” Hamilton said.
“We would love to build a new community center for 4-H and for the community to utilize,” Hamilton said.
The committee will consider what can be done “to generate money for us. We don’t generate a lot of money because a lot of our buildings are not great to rent out for weddings or other things,” she said.
Before the pandemic, the fairgrounds was attracting about 100,000 people throughout a given year and supporting as many as 1,500 4-H members.
Redevelopment Commission members unanimously approved the money for the fairgrounds, but did caution against building anything that would compete with nearby private enterprise.
Rick Jenkins, a developer and member of the commission, said, “I think we have to be careful being the fact that you are kind of a government agency — because you do get some property tax money — that you don’t compete with” private businesses who essentially are helping cover the groups bills, Jenkins said.
“You mentioned weddings, and I have a wedding facility. I think there are a lot things that can help the kids and help the community, but don’t work against the business community so that you hurt us or put us out of business as we pay you,” Jenkins said.
Hamilton said the focus would be agricultural-based and the intent to attract livestock and other events “for something that is different (from) anything else that the community has” available. She said 4-H programs hold more than 30 meetings per month — in a normal year — in buildings on the grounds.
Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., said the idea of helping the fairgrounds was raised by Commissioner Mike Morris, who cited infrastructure needs at the fairgrounds.
Witt said the Redevelopment Commission has an account — the Redevelopment District Capital Fund — that contains money from the sale of lab equipment and other items from the former Pfizer facility at the county’s industrial park.
Additionally, money raised from farming land on the industrial park is placed in this fund, which the commission can draw upon for business incentives such as road expansion or rail expansion to help attract companies to the industrial park. That account has more than $1 million, Witt said.
“I very proud of that account, as we almost recouped the cost of our entire purchase through the sale of equipment,” Witt told the commission. “After talking to [Mike Morris], this is one project, in theory at least, that benefits everyone in Vigo County. Everyone has access to the fairgrounds,” Witt said.
Morris told the commission the fairgrounds “infrastructure is getting run down. This will be a tremendous boost” to improving the fairgrounds, he said.
In addition to recreational events, the fairgrounds have been used for community endeavors such as a large-scale food distribution by Catholic Charities and sheriff’s department K-9 training.
Morris said other possible projects could include replacing water and natural gas lines.
Jenkins said the Redevelopment Commission could consider other contributions to the fairgrounds in the future.
After the meeting, Rick Burger, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said the funds “are an investment in our community. I see the fairgrounds as a destination. It brings 4-Hers, and they have done a great job of bringing events there, too.”
Improving the fairgrounds and making it a continuing draw for Terre Haute only complements new projects, such a the new downtown convention now being built and a casino on the east side that plans to break ground soon.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
