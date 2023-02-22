Wabash Valley Crew presents its second annual Rowing Challenge this Saturday at the Vigo County Family YMCA, 951 Dresser Dr, Terre Haute.
Registration is at 8:00 a.m. for all rowers. The celebrity race will start at 9 a.m. and the corporate race at 9:30 a.m.
The event helps raise funds to build a boathouse in Fairbanks Park. The event is open for the public to attend and is free.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, as part of its 30th Anniversary celebration, has established a challenge grant through Dec. 31. This grant will match every dollar donated, up to $150,000.
Ten local celebrities will compete, including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett; Bryan Horsman, president of RiverScape; Dan Gmelich, president of marketing at Old National Bank; Howard Greninger, reporter with the Tribune-Star; Jim Winning, vice president of commercial lending at First Financial Bank; Mike Tank, WTWO Anchor; Joey O’Rourke, WMMC radio owner; Heather Good, news 10 This Morning anchor; Carrie Smith, Gibson Real Estate consultant; and Cheyne O’Laughlin, co-owner of Charlie’s Pub and the Terminal.
In the corporate race, ten teams of five rowers will race 4,000 meters. The winning team will receive the trophy and bragging rights. The winner of the celebrity race also will eceive a trophy.
For more information or to donate, please visit www.wabashvalleycrew.com.
