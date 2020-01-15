Wabash Valley crafters get to work for Valley critters

An overwhelming response to help Australian wildlife affected by recent wildfires prompted a local focus for crafters who gathered Wednesday at JoAnn Fabrics.
“We are shifting to making items for local rescues,” said Tina Coplan, a quilt instructor who displayed hammocks for cats and crocheted cat toys.
While items such as bird nests and pouches can still be made and dropped off at JoAnn Fabrics to be shipped to Australia, Coplan said the nationwide project has already produced an abundance of items to send overseas.
Those crafters who gathered to sew, crochet and quilt Wednesday were making items for Lucky Pups Rescue in Brazil and Oubache Valley Felines and Friends near Burnett.
“It’s nice to send a pet home with a new blanket,” said Stacy Dotson of Lucky Pups Rescue.
Crochet instructor Patricia Hufford said she makes a lot of pet blankets for shelters. She brings her scrap material to Coplan, who makes hammocks that can be hung in cat cages so the felines can be off the wire bottom of the cage.
Kae Smith of Coal City showed up for the crafting with her 1956 Singer sewing machine and a basket of material.
“This is the one I learned on,” Smith said of her vintage machine in its portable case. “My daughter learned on it, too.”
Brenda Robinson of Clinton said she has sewn and knitted all her life, and she wanted to help make items for the displaced wildlife.
Holly Davis helped organize the crafting event in the teaching room at JoAnn Fabrics.
A student of Coplan, Davis said when they learned of the nationwide project they wanted to set up something in this area so local crafters could learn and share.
“JoAnn Fabrics has been very kind to allow free use of their space,” she said, noting the store will collect both the items dropped off for the Australian wildlife and for local shelters.
Anyone still interested in making nests, pouches and other items for the Australian wildlife can find patterns and material guidelines at www.facebook.com/groups/2192973354331227/files.
Completed projects that have been washed in equal parts white vinegar and baking soda, have no pet or animal exposure, and have no loose threads can be dropped off at the store on or before Jan. 21.
Other information can be found at the Southern Indiana Animal Rescue Crafters Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/2485141308391275.
Anyone wanting to contribute to shipping costs can go to the group’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/helping-australian-wildlife-through-craft.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
