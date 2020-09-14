The Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund is seeking applications from rural county programs in need of funding.
The Relief Fund was developed by the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation in order to quickly and effectively grant resources to community based organizations to meet the emerging needs in our community resulting from the COIVD-19 pandemic.
On Monday (Sept. 14),the fund announced a new opportunity available to those providing programs in the United Way’s rural service counties including Clay, Parke, Sullivan, or Vermillion Counties in Indiana or in Clark County Illinois.
The Relief Fund has made available a total of up to $112,000 to organizations including but not limited to healthcare, education, business or non-profit, that understand the need and can support local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts of COVID-19.
Those seeking to apply can visit uwwv.org/covid for more information on the impact areas and application details. A virtual meeting will be held at noon Sept. 21 to discuss the funding available and provide orientation to applicants. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 5.
Organizations can apply for $20,000 to $40,000 to expand an existing program or develop a new program in any of the following impact areas designated as significant COVID-19 pandemic-related needs:
• Food and/or COVID-related supplies, service, delivery;
• Stress relief and/or behavioral health;
• Financial stability assistance;
• Shelter expenses;
• Childcare financial assistance;
• Engagement programming;
• Internet access/connectivity.
“It was important for us to provide this specific funding opportunity to our rural counties. We want to ensure that this Relief Fund provides resources to as much of our United Way service area as possible,” said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
