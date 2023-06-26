The Wabash Valley Community Foundation’s online scholarship application is now open.
Students planning to attend college in the 2024-2025 academic year may apply for scholarships ranging from $100 to full tuition, administered through the Community Foundation for the benefit of residents in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
The links to the online applications and accompanying forms may be accessed via the Community Foundation's website at wvcf.org/apply-online
In addition, up to four full-time, four-year scholarships will be awarded to graduates of accredited high schools in or residents of Clay, Sullivan or Vigo counties who will enter college for the first time in fall 2024. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program will provide 147 scholarships statewide, including one in Clay County, one in Sullivan County and two in Vigo County.
The Lilly scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of full-time undergrad study leading to a bachelor's degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana and locally for Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties through the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, is open to all Indiana residents who:
• Graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2024 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2024;
• Intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana; and
• Meet the criteria specific to their local community foundation. Visit www.wvcf.org
Students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, as well as apply, by visiting www.wvcf.org. Applications must be completed and submitted by no later than 2 p.m. Aug. 30.
Applications will be evaluated on, but not limited to: (1) involvement/employment, (2) personal essay, (3) academic achievement, (4) financial need (5) other circumstances.
Finalists will be nominated by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation using county-specific committees, resulting in one nomination each for Clay and Sullivan counties and two for Vigo County. Nominees’ names will be submitted to ICI for final selection. Scholarship recipients will be notified in December.
Students may review the criteria prior to completing an application via wvcf.org/apply-online. The application is available now.
For questions, contact Kelli via email at kelli@wvcf.org or or call 812-232-2234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.