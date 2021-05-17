Wabash Valley Community Foundation Receives $300,000 Grant

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has received a $300,000 grant through the Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative.
The opportunity was developed to encourage board engagement and recognizes the important role that the board of directors plays both in leading and serving communities.
The $300,000 grant, which is unrestricted, will be used to continue engage people, build resources and enrich lives in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
“Our local volunteers ensure we meet our mission and improve the quality of life in our communities,” said Beth Tevlin, executive director of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. “These engaged and invested individuals are active members in the communities we serve, and they help to lead the Community Foundation forward through their dedication, knowledge and passion for our communities. We are incredibly grateful for their generosity in helping us achieve this grant, and are thankful for their voluntary service, expertise and commitment to our mission. ”
Each community foundation achieving 100 percent board member giving during the period from January 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, was eligible to receive an unrestricted grant of $100,000 per county served.
For the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and its affiliates, Clay County Community Foundation and Sullivan County Community Foundation, having 100 percent board participation from its 50 volunteers, resulted in a $300,000 grant.
