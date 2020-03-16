The Wabash Valley Community Foundation grant cycle is now open.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation (serving Vigo County) and its affiliates -- the Clay County Community Foundation and Sullivan County Community Foundation (serving Clay and Sullivan counties, respectively) -- use an online grant application process for letters of intent and full proposals.
The link to the online application and accompanying forms may be accessed via the foundation's website at http://wvcf.org/grantapplicationforms.
Grant seeking community groups and nonprofit organizations in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties must complete the foundation’s new online letter of intent process by the May 1, 2020 deadline. Upon submission deadline, letters of intent are reviewed and selected applications will be invited to submit full proposals.
Nonprofit agencies and organizations are encouraged to access the guidelines and instructions to check eligibility and criteria. All interested agencies and organizations must contact Kelli Miller at the Wabash Valley Community Foundation prior to submitting an application. Contact Miller via email at kelli@wvcf.org or call 812-232-2234.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is a tax-exempt public charity created by and for the people in the Wabash Valley. It enables people with philanthropic interests to easily and effectively support the organizations and issues they care about – immediately or through estate plans. For more information, call Executive Director Beth Tevlin at 812.232.2234 or visit www.wvcf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.