A $15,000 grant will enable a limestone and bronze marker of an American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer, and statesman to be installed in Terre Haute’s downtown this year.
Also, a $20,250 grant will bring new gallery lighting to improve the Sheldon Swope Art Museum.
Both projects are among $154,000 in grants awarded Wednesday by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
A bas-relief marker of Frederick Douglass will be on a stand near the corner Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street, which is the location of former Terre Haute House.
“Thanks to the grant we can get started immediately and we will reach out to Bill Wolfe who is our sculptor to get started as early as this summer,” said Justin Wittmer, president of Indiana State University’s chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha
Last year, Pi Kappa Alpha gifted the ISU Library with a rare reprint — only 60 copies were ever made — of Douglas’ first memoir. The fraternity is working with local historian Crystal Reynolds.
“This will be a celebration of Frederick Douglass’s accomplishments and significance to Terre Haute,” Reynolds said. “From 1868 to 1888, he was here [in Terre Haute] at least 10 times.
On one of his visits, in March 1868, he raised the funding and is the reason we have the Allen Chapel. In 1872, because of celebrity and relationship with the people of Terre Haute, and for his advocacy for the rights of all people, Terre Haute rose to the occasion and pressured in some ways to have the Terre Haute House let him stay there,” Reynolds said.
“They let him stay and in doing so, that desegregated the Terre Haute House, which opened it up for others to stay there after,” Reynolds said. “Other places in this country didn’t desegregate” for more than 80 years later, Reynolds said. “This says something about Terre Haute.”
Fred Nation, executive director of the Sheldon Swope Art Museum, said track lighting at the museum is outdated, “obsolete and … hard to service and replace.”
The grant will enable the museum to replace about 90% of that lighting with more efficient LED lights for its approximately 1,500-square foot first floor gallery.
“We hope to use that as a spring board for the rest of the museum as we move forward,” Nation said. The Swope will seek to raise another $150,000 in the future for improved lighting.
“We have about 250 track lights in the museum,” he said. “This is the first phase, and we want to see how well this works,” Nation said.
Other Wabash Valley Community Foundation grants awarded were:
- $8,000 to 12 Points Revitalization to create a “historic walking tour” in 12 Points and Collett Park neighborhood.
- $17,320 to Camp Navigate to retain a security guard at the Leaders Lab, which is an after-after school care pilot program at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School for two years.
- $7,500 for Chances and Services for Youth to provide an Innovative Readiness Training through the Department of Defense to provide medical/health assistance to an under-served population. On June 7-14, military members from across the nation will provide no-cost dental, vision and health care. It is a dual effort with Chances for Services and Youth that provides real-world training for medical personal to deploy worldwide.
- $20,000 to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in support of EMERGE (Electronic Mentoring Environment to Recruit Girls to Engineering). The program targets high school freshmen girls to seek engineering careers and education.
- $10,000 to Terre Haute Symphony Association to add an additional concert and recording to its Adventure Concerts Music Education Program this month.
- $10,000 to Terre Haute Women’s Club toward its Shoe Bus Project to purchase new athletic shoes for children in the Vigo County School Corporation.
- $20,000 to THRIVE West Central to launch a robust internship/externship program focusing on direct employer engagement, mentorship, networking and professional development, leading to a goal of talent retention.
- $6,000 to Vigo County Education Foundation to purchase new books for first-grade children receiving intervention through the Reading Recovery program.
- $20,000 to Vigo County Superior Court Division 2 in support of professionally supervised parenting time.
