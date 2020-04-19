Wabash Valley communities were recently awarded more than $5.5 million in state matching grants to bolster road and bridge improvements.
Founded in 2016, the Community Crossings Matching Grant program offers state dollars to county and municipal governments to help cover expansive road and bridge projects.
Vigo, Clay, Sullivan and Vermillion counties each received $1 million while several area communities received smaller matching grants, including:
• Brazil $620,568
• Clinton $165,171
• Harmony $72,520
• Hymera $239,960
• Shelburn $497,664
In all, more than 200 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $126.5 million through the program.
As the name implies, the communities must match part of its grant allocation.
For cities with fewer than 10,000 people, the city must kick in at least 25% of total project cost.
For cities with more than 10,000 people, the city must kick in 50% of total project cost.
So for Brazil to take advantage of its $620,000 grant, it must kick in at least 25% or $155,000.
Roughly the same goes for counties; those with populations more than 50,000 it’s a 50/50 split, while those with fewer than 50,000 split 25/75 with the state.
If each local county and community took advantage of its entire grant allocation, it would represent more than $7.2 million in area road and bridge improvements.
The Indiana Department of Transportation outlines what type of projects are eligible for grant distribution:
• Road and bridge projects submitted must be a part of the local government’s asset management plan.
• Local road and bridge preservation projects.
• Existing ADA ramp work is required when doing a minimum of a mill and overlay, regardless of the work type.
• Existing ADA sidewalks are eligible for rehabilitation as long as the road is getting a minimum of a 1 ½ inch mill and overlay.
• Drainage work that is associated with a specific road project is eligible along with pipe replacements to correct drainage.
• The conversion of gravel roads to hard surface roads.
• Local Governments that perform their own work, such as chip sealing and crack sealing, can receive funds for the materials only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.