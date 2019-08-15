Several Wabash Valley communities are among the recipients of more than $10.5 million total announced Thursday by Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs
The state of Indiana distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects such as: infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.
Local recipients include:
Clay County is awarded $495,000 to construct a new fire station for the Center Point & Community Volunteer Fire Company. The project builds a 5,200 square foot station with four bays, a training room, a clean-up room and equipment storage.
The town of Montezuma is awarded $700,000 for wastewater system improvements. This project installs a new chemical feed building and equipment for the implementation of a phosphorus removal process and modifications to existing processes, and installs control system and remote monitoring equipment to improve the collection system.
The town of Rockville is awarded $700,000 for drinking water system improvements. This project rehabilitates critical sewer segments to protect the residents from sanitary sewer overflows and backups into resident's homes and prevent sinkholes and road failures due to failures in the aging, buried infrastructure.
Funding for these programs comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program and is administered for by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs
The second round of the 2019 program begins Aug. 19, with proposals due by 4 p.m. EST Oct. 4. Final applications are due by 4 p.m. EST Nov. 22.
