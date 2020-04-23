Wabash Valley colleges studying options for 2020-21 academic year

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes its course, Wabash Valley college and university officials say they continue to study options as far as the start of the 2020-21 academic year and the return of students to campus, but there are too many unknowns to state a specific course of action.

Colleges have turned to online learning to complete the current academic year.

At Indiana State University, senior leadership “is working hard to plan for the future under these difficult and rapidly changing circumstances,” said ISU spokesman Mark Alesia. “ISU officials are studying several approaches to address potentially different scenarios as more information becomes available from local, state and national sources. More details will be available in the coming days.”

At Rose-Hulman, President Rob Coons offered the following statement. “While we remain hopeful and optimistic about the resumption of some form of on-campus instruction this fall, given the significant level of unknowns surrounding the coronavirus at this point, we are vigorously engaged in various scenario planning surrounding fall quarter and what each scenario might look like on our campus.”

Much work is yet to be done and there are many more unknowns than knowns at this point, Coons said. “We are carefully planning for a variety of possible alternatives for the fall and will continue to monitor the progress of the virus, as well as consider all relevant information from health care providers, state and federal agencies, and all other available information as we move ahead.”

Dottie King, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College president, said campus officials continue to monitor data and information from government and public health sources regarding the COVID-19 transmission curve.

“It is my sincere hope to begin the fall semester in a normal way. Even if that is possible, the transition from now until then will be thoughtful and gradual. We have assembled a group of campus leaders to address daily realities and facilitate a comprehensive plan. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remain my top priority,” she said.

At Ivy Tech Community College, which has campuses statewide, President Sue Ellspermann, said, “We are building out multiple scenarios for fall and will choose the approach this summer that is calibrated best to Indiana’s COVID-19 health and economic recovery.”

Ivy Tech has already had 50 percent of its students taking online courses, which led to a seamless transition in late March to a virtual college; Ivy Tech will continue virtually through the summer, she said.

“We look forward to getting our students back on our campuses as soon as it is safe and consistent with CDC guidelines and the governor’s orders,” Ellspermann said in a statement. “We have positioned ourselves to be nimble enough to quickly adjust how we serve our students and communities alongside the need to protect the health and safety of our campuses and all Hoosiers.”

Charlee Beasor, of the Commission for Higher Education, said each public institution makes its own decisions regarding its plans for the fall, and the Commission has been in touch with each of them. Final decisions have not been made but schools are making contingency plans, she said.

The Commission has collected resources and information, including an FAQ document and guidance/best practices for institutions, which can be found on its website: www.che.in.gov/covid-19.

