Indiana State University, Ivy Tech Community College, and Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College have partnered to host Virtual College Information Week for high school students and recent graduates Jan. 11-14.
Colleges are working in partnership to talk with students about their interests, answer questions and offer personalized assistance. Registration is required to attend.
During the virtual events, high school students and their parents can get free help filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), learn about educational options and learn about transfer pathways. Students will also have the option to get one-on-one assistance applying to their colleges of choice.
The schedule is:
• Monday, January 11 – Linton, Shakamak, Sullivan, White River Valley
• Tuesday, January 12 – Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Clay City, Northview
• Wednesday, January 13 – North and South Vermillion, West Vigo, Vigo Virtual
• Thursday, January 14 – Terre Haute North and South, Booker T. Washington
Parents and students must register in advance to attend. Register at ivytech.edu/terrehaute. Please click College Information Week. Questions can be directed to Amanda Cox at acox87@ivytech.edu or (812) 298-2232.
